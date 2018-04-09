Facts

15:04 09.04.2018

Turkey backs idea to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbas - Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu the situation in Donbas, in particular, the idea of deploying a UN peacekeeping force to the region.

"President Petro Poroshenko informed the Turkish side about the situation in Donbas and exchanged views on the situation in Russian-occupied Crimea, in particular, the release of Ukrainian political prisoners from Russian prisons. Turkey supported the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force to the occupied part of Donbas and stated its readiness to take part in it," the press service of the Ukrainian head of state reported after a meeting in Istanbul on Monday.

In addition, the parties discussed preparations for the seventh meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey.

The sides also discussed key areas for deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, as well as opportunities for implementing joint projects in the energy sector, including trilateral cooperation between Ukraine, Turkey and Qatar.

The sides also condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The meeting was attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and Deputy Head of Ukraine's Presidential Administration Kostiantyn Yeliseyev.

