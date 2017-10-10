Turkish metal companies boosting metal imports, including from Ukraine

Turkish metal companies since the start of 2017 have been stably boosting production, increasing purchase of scrap ferrous metal, the Ukrainian association of scrap metals (UAvtormet) has reported.

From January through August 2017 liquid steel production in Turkey grew by 13%, to 24.7 million tonnes, and cast iron output – by 4%, to 7.1 million tonnes.

A total of 19.5 million tonnes of scrap metal was used to produce the above-mentioned volumes of steel by Turkish metal companies. The domestic market supplied 35% of the scrap metal required – 6.8 million tonnes, and the rest of scrap metal was imported.

In January-August 2017, around 12.9 million tonnes of scrap metal was shipped to Turkey (12% up year-over-year). Traditionally, the key suppliers of scrap metal are the EU countries (63.2% or 8.1 million tonnes), the United States (15.5% or 2 million tonnes) and the CIS states (12.2% or 1.6 million tonnes). African countries are boosting their supplies.

The current price of scrap metal offered by Turkish companies that import it is $300-310 per tonne (CFR for European scrap metal of HMS1& type) and $280 per tonne (CFR for A3 type offered from the ports of the Black and Azov seas).