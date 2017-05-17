Ukrainian Internet Association asking president, NSDC to explain methods of applying sanctions imposed on Internet portals

The Ukrainian Internet Association (UIA) has asked to present explanations about methods of applying the sanctions imposed against some Internet portals as soon as possible intending to strictly implement the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and president's decree No. 133 dated May 15, 2017.

This is outlined in a letter of the association sent to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, NSDC Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov, Head of Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak, Head of the administration of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine Leonid Yevdochenko, Chairman of the National Commission for Communications and Informatization Regulation (NCCR) Oleksandr Zhyvotovsky.

"[The association asked] if the ban on providing users with access to Internet resources or services determined in the NSDC decision is applied to all telecommunications operators and Internet providers in the state or only legal entities pointed out in the decision are to observe the sanctions," the association said.

The association also asked if the restrictive measure in the form of a ban to provide users with access to Internet resources presented in the decision concerns all telecommunications operators and Internet providers, the mechanisms for taking the restrictive measure by Internet providers should be explained.

The association asked to give the date from which Internet providers are obliged to apply the restrictive measures, types and limits of responsibilities of Internet providers set in Ukrainian law for the non-observation of the sanctions or the improper application of the ban.