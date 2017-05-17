Sanctions against Russian IT services concern individuals, companies, not software - NSDC

The sanctions imposed under the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine against Russian IT services concern individuals or companies, not software, Head of the information security service of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Valentyn Petrov said at a roundtable devoted to the new sanctions against the aggressor state held in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"In this case if we touch the IT sphere, they concern designers, distributors and software updating firms in the IT industry," he said.

Petrov recalled that once an investigation into attacks on the financial sector recorded in December 2016 was conducted. It occurred that the most of infected PCs had Russian software installed.

"We believe that Russian software, first of all, allows the potential unlawful access to information and causing damage to information. In addition, the undeclared war continues for the third or fourth year. We cannot afford financing the aggressor state using the national budget. This logic was taken as a basis for the NSDC decision," Petrov said.

As reported, the Ukrainian president's decree imposing sanctions on the social networking sites VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, and also the companies Mail.ru, Yandex and their services took effect on Wednesday. User access to all Yandex and Mail.ru services has been banned for three years.