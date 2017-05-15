Economy

14:11 15.05.2017

ASF outbreaks recorded in Poltava, Cherkasy regions

Ukraine's State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Rights Protection in the past several days received confirmation of an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak recorded in Poltava and Cherkasy regions.

According to a posting on the website of the authority, pigs died in public joint-stock company Kaplyntsivske (Poltava region) and private enterprise Shulz (Chekasy region)

ASF was diagnosed during the examination of the selected samples of biological material of the pigs on May 12 and May 13.

Measures are being taken to localize the disease on the site of the outbreak and prevent the spread of ASF pathogens.

The ASF virus is the causative agent of ASF. The virus causes a hemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates in pigs, but persistently infects its natural hosts, warthogs, bush pigs and soft ticks of the Ornithodoros genus, without any visible symptoms. There is currently no vaccine against ASF.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine, Israel agree to cooperate in healthcare, emergency prevention

Bankruptcy of OPP inadmissible, plant must be privatized – Poroshenko

Ukraine gets EUR10 mln to support reform of public administration

S&P forecasts Ukrainian GDP growth in 2017 by 1.9% and in 2018 by 2.8%

Forty-five percent of internally displaced persons in Ukraine can only afford food - int'l experts

LATEST

SBU averts actions to discredit President Poroshenko

Ukraine sees 2.1% rise in electricity generation in Jan-April

Ukraine to raise $300 mln loan from China Eximbank via CRBC to build bridge in Kremenchuk

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority to sign contract with China CHEC for dredging works at Yuzhny port

Amendments to bill on cybersecurity could 'kill' ProZorro

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
запчасти для ноутбуков
ADVERTISING