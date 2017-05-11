USDA predicts Ukraine's sunflower harvest for 2017/18 agri-year could be 13.5 mln tonnes

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has projected that sunflower harvest in Ukraine in the 2017/18 agricultural year (September-August) would be 13.5 million tonnes.

Sunflower oil production would reach 5.633 million tonnes and its exports – 5 million tonnes.

Production of sunflower cake could total 5.371 million tonnes and its exports – 4.4 million tonnes.

The USDA anticipates that in 2016/17 agri-year Ukraine will supply 5.1 million tonnes of sunflower oil and produce 5.762 million tonnes.

As reported, referring to the State Statistics Service, Ukraine in 2016 saw a 21.7% rise in sunflower harvest, reaching 13.6 million tonnes.

Ukraine is the world's leader in production and exports of sunflower oil.