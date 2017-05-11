USDA forecasts grain exports from Ukraine in 2017/2018 MY at over 38 mln tonnes with yield of 61.8 mln tonnes

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts grain harvest in Ukraine in the 2017/2018 marketing year (MY, July-June) in the amount of 61.79 million tonnes, while exports could reach 38.31 million tonnes.

According to a report on the website of the U.S. agency, the forecast for the harvest of fodder grain is 36.79 million tonnes, of which maize is 28 million tonnes, barley is 7.4 million tonnes. The forecast for the wheat yield is 25 million tonnes.

USDA forecasts wheat exports by Ukraine in the 2017/2018 MY at the level of 14.5 million tonnes. Exports of feed grain, according to the forecast, will amount to 23.81 million tonnes, including 20 million tonnes of maize.

According to USDA forecasts, in the 2016/2017 MY Ukraine will be able to export 41.96 million tonnes of grain, including 19 million tonnes of corn, 17.3 million tonnes of wheat and 5.5 million tonnes of barley with a total grain crop of 66.1 million tonnes.

As reported, Ukraine since the beginning of the 2016/2017 MY and as of May 10, 2017 had exported 37.956 million tonnes of grain.