Economy

14:59 06.04.2017

ASF outbreak recorded in Poltava region

Ukraine's State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Rights Protection in the past several days received confirmation of an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak recorded in Poltava region.

According to a report on its website, the virus was proved for a pig in a private household in Pustovoitove (Holyne district of Poltava region).

ASF was diagnosed during the examination of the selected samples of biological material of the pigs on April 4.

Measures are being taken to localize the disease on the site of the outbreak and prevent the spread of ASF pathogens.

The ASF virus is the causative agent of ASF. The virus causes a hemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates in pigs, but persistently infects its natural hosts, warthogs, bush pigs and soft ticks of the Ornithodoros genus, without any visible symptoms. There is currently no vaccine against ASF.

IMPORTANT

Debt of solvent banks on refinancing loans 34% down in Q1 2017 - NBU

NBU governor confirms plans to leave post

NABU launches investigation into 'Rotterdam +' case

Group of persons suspected of bringing Okean shipyard to bankruptcy, causing loss of UAH 1.5 bln wanted by PGO

NBU to send almost UAH 48 bln to 2018 national budget

LATEST

Metinvest transfers Zaporizhstal shares from its two resident companies to Cypriot ones

Lithuania joins Polish court case concerning Nord Stream

Ukraine offers cooperation in UAV creation, cyber security to Chile

Lithuania supports Poland in Nord Stream 2 case, thinks Ukraine should remain important transit gas country – Lithuanian PM

Ukrtransgaz replaces 40 km of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING