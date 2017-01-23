Economic Ministry registers Novodnistrovsk and FastIndustry industrial parks

Ukraine's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade on January 13 registered two industrial parks: Novodnistrovsk (Novodnistrovsk, Chernivtsi region) and FastIndustry (Fastiv, Kyiv region), the ministry's press service has said.

The industrial parks became the 16th and 17th in the register of industrial parks.

According to the report, the functional purpose of Novodnistrovsk Park with an area of 15.36 hectares, created for 30 years, is production of electrical equipment, clothes and food. The initiator of its creation was Novodnistrovsk City Council. There is no managing company so far.

FastIndustry Park with an area of 15 hectares is created for 30 years. Its functional purpose is production of construction materials, mechanical engineering, woodworking, pharmaceutical industry, electronics, IT technology, and light and food industries.

FastIndustry Park was created under the initiative of Fastiv City Council in order to improve the investment attractiveness of the city, develop transport and municipal infrastructure, attract investment, and create new jobs.