Economy

15:35 03.01.2017

Ukraine exports $4.5 mln worth of Christmas decoration

Ukraine in January through October 2016 exported $4.5 million worth of Christmas decoration to 25 countries, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Ukraine's Trade Representative Natalia Mykolska has said.

She wrote on her Facebook page on December 31 that 90.6% of exported Christmas decoration was made of glass.

"The main market is the EU countries. A total of 62.3% of total decoration was exported to this market in January through October 2016. Total supplies to the EU countries grew by 31.7% (from $2.1 million in January-October 2015 to $2.8 million). Among top three largest markets were three EU countries (the Netherlands, Germany and Poland)," she wrote.

She also said that 31.1% of total exports and 49.9% of exports to the EU countries is the market of the Netherlands (growth by 37.5%).

Exports to Canada soared by 13.9 times, to Belarus – by 5.1 times, Italy – 3.1 times, Moldova – by 2.9 times, the United States – by 2.7 times, Switzerland – by 2.6 times and Poland by 2.3 times, she said.

Mykolska said that this year new markets appeared – Turkey, Maldives, the Czech Republic, Spain, Ireland, Azerbaijan and Iceland.

The Russian market fell by 54.4% this year, being only $632,300 ($3.5 billion in January-October 2014).

