Economy

13:15 09.03.2018

Government takes steps to remove Ukrainian products from under U.S. sanctions

Government takes steps to remove Ukrainian products from under U.S. sanctions

The Ukrainian government is taking steps to remove Ukrainian products from under the U.S. sanctions for steel and aluminum products, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade - Ukraine's Trade Representative Natalia Mykolska has said.

"We believe that Ukrainian products, which have been represented on the American market for a long time, do not pose any threat to U.S. national security. We are in constant dialogue with the U.S. government and keep in contact with Ukrainian producers about this matter," she wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier that the United States would impose a 25% duties on steel imports and 10% duties on aluminum. The U.S. Department of Commerce concluded after an audit that imports of these metals threaten to impair U.S. national security. Trump has until April 11 to make a decision on steel and April 19 for aluminum.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine's trade representative expects to see first ECA pilot products late 2018

Ukraine to assess effectiveness of DCFTA with EU in 2018

Four disputes between Ukraine and Russia being settled in WTO

Ukrainian supplies remain most profitable for some Russian importers - Mykolska

Ukrainian exports to Canada 76% up in Jan-June 2017 - Mykolska

Ukraine loses $1 bln in exports because of trade war with Russia – Mykolska

Ukraine to continue insisting on increase of food supply quotas in European Parliament

Ukraine exports $4.5 mln worth of Christmas decoration

FTA with Israel remains priority for 2017

Canada ratifies FTA agreement with Ukraine

LATEST

European Commission approves new EUR 1 bln assistance program for Ukraine

IMF continues to insist on adoption of Anti-Corruption Court law in line with Ukraine's obligations

MHP studying possibility of refinancing 2020 eurobonds

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in Feb 2018

Ukraine cuts oil transit to Europe by 4.7% in two months of 2018

EIB allocates EUR 16.4 mln for higher education, municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

Viber audience in Ukraine expands by 11% in 2017

MHP sees 3.3-fold rise in net profit in 2017

Naftogaz sees shortfall of some $20 bln since 2009 due to low gas transit tariff

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА