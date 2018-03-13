Economic ministry disappointed with EC decision to reject obligations proposed by hot-rolled steel exporters for non-applying anti-dumping duties

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine is disappointed by a decision of the European Commission (EC) to reject price commitments proposed by Metinvest Group and other hot-rolled steel exporters in exchange for non-applying the previously introduced anti-dumping duties to them.

"We are very disappointed by this decision of Europe, especially in the context of the provisions of Article 50 of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, which, in particular, prefers price obligations. Ukraine has repeatedly stressed the importance of these provisions in the context of preserving and developing free trade between Ukraine and the EU," Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Ukraine's Trade Representative Natalia Mykolska told Interfax-Ukraine.

She also said that Ukrainian producers are the historical suppliers of hot-rolled steel to the EU market. "And they were ready to fall back on self-limitation to maintain the current trade regime. The government, for its part, is ready to provide various mechanisms for monitoring the fulfillment of these obligations and to be in constant dialogue with the European Commission," the trade representative said.

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission rejected price commitments proposed by Metinvest Group and other hot-rolled steel exporters from Ukraine, Russia, Iran and Brazil in exchange for non-applying the previously introduced anti-dumping duties to them. The verdict came into force on March 10.

"Currently, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade jointly with the national industry is analyzing the decision in detail, while at the same time we will continue the dialogue with the European Commission and work with the national industry to ensure access of Ukrainian products to the EU market and the implementation of the Association Agreement," Mykolska said.