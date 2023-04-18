Allbionics plans to produce 150 bionic prostheses by late 2023

The Ukrainian company Allbionics plans to manufacture 150 bionic prostheses by the end of 2023.

As Volodymyr Bandura, CEO of the company, told Interfax-Ukraine, Allbionics plans to install the first prosthesis in May.

He explained that Allbionics bionic prostheses are made using 3D printing and meet modern requirements and foreign analogues. The entire production cycle – from measurement to its installation and adaptation – takes place in Ukraine. Allbionics attracts partner clinics for prosthetics.

The prototype of the prosthesis was presented at the International Rehabilitation Forum in early April in Lviv.

The CEO of the company also said that the innovative development of the prosthesis includes the possibility of creating it in individual sizes for each client, precise movement control using appropriate sensors and software, as well as the ability to program finger movements and grips required by users. Currently, the prosthesis is programmed for six basic grips, but its design provides for the possibility of expanding the range of motion.

The cost of the prosthesis is about $8,000.

In addition, Bandura said that by the end of 2023, it is planned to present the development of lower limb prostheses.

"Currently, the need for lower limb prostheses is very high, since up to 60% of military amputations are lower limb amputations," he said.

Allbionics is a Ukrainian company that develops and implements innovative solutions in the field of prosthetics and rehabilitation for people affected by war and other injuries. The company collaborates with leading global organizations and partners such as GlobalLogic, Siemens and Faulhaber to create new technologies that make life easier for people with disabilities.