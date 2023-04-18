Facts

21:10 18.04.2023

Allbionics plans to produce 150 bionic prostheses by late 2023

2 min read
Allbionics plans to produce 150 bionic prostheses by late 2023

The Ukrainian company Allbionics plans to manufacture 150 bionic prostheses by the end of 2023.

As Volodymyr Bandura, CEO of the company, told Interfax-Ukraine, Allbionics plans to install the first prosthesis in May.

He explained that Allbionics bionic prostheses are made using 3D printing and meet modern requirements and foreign analogues. The entire production cycle – from measurement to its installation and adaptation – takes place in Ukraine. Allbionics attracts partner clinics for prosthetics.

The prototype of the prosthesis was presented at the International Rehabilitation Forum in early April in Lviv.

The CEO of the company also said that the innovative development of the prosthesis includes the possibility of creating it in individual sizes for each client, precise movement control using appropriate sensors and software, as well as the ability to program finger movements and grips required by users. Currently, the prosthesis is programmed for six basic grips, but its design provides for the possibility of expanding the range of motion.

The cost of the prosthesis is about $8,000.

In addition, Bandura said that by the end of 2023, it is planned to present the development of lower limb prostheses.

"Currently, the need for lower limb prostheses is very high, since up to 60% of military amputations are lower limb amputations," he said.

Allbionics is a Ukrainian company that develops and implements innovative solutions in the field of prosthetics and rehabilitation for people affected by war and other injuries. The company collaborates with leading global organizations and partners such as GlobalLogic, Siemens and Faulhaber to create new technologies that make life easier for people with disabilities.

Tags: #bionic #albionics

MORE ABOUT

12:18 05.02.2016
Higher business court of Ukraine declares valid provision of land for Bionic Hill project by Kyiv City Council

Higher business court of Ukraine declares valid provision of land for Bionic Hill project by Kyiv City Council

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

AFU repels about 30 enemy attacks in four directions in past day - General Staff

About 7,000 servicemen considered missing in Ukrainian army – commissioner

LATEST

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Swiss President on possibility of re-exporting weapons to Ukraine: Switzerland ‘cannot be asked to break our own laws’ – media

EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

Romanian Social Democratic Party intends to demand from govt suspension of imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Ex-head of GTSOU considers it expedient to create single operator in Ukraine based on GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz, gas distribution network operators

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

Cabinet appoints Kurbatov as Dpty Minister of Education, Slobodnychenko as Dpty Minister of Health

AD
AD
AD
AD