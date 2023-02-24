Facts

20:25 24.02.2023

Zelenskyy: Long-range weapons ensure protection of civilian population

1 min read

 Long-range weapons ensure protection of the civilian population, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"It is necessary to explain that long-range weapons ensure protection of the civilian population," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

The head of state also said that Ukraine holds explanatory work with its partners as long as not everyone realizes for what targets Ukraine needs such weapons.

"So, I am going to say it in public once again: we are working a lot to make people understand. Russia has purposefully deployed [its military equipment] at a distance – on our territory, our temporarily occupied territory – so that it can kill the civilians. We need to hit these targets, to defend our people – hit these targets, I mean their weapons, that is deployed on our territory. We are defending the civilian population," Zelenskyy said.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia may come to NATO countries – Zelenskyy

It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

Zelenskyy : I am glad that my children are in Ukraine

Zelenskyy about China's peace plan: If there are points on respect for international law, territorial integrity, security issues in it, we should use this

I don't care what happens to Russia after its defeat – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Russia may come to NATO countries – Zelenskyy

It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

USA agrees to participate in meaningful negotiations on Ukraine – Blinken

Zelenskyy : I am glad that my children are in Ukraine

Kyivstar, Vodafone report UAH 15.7 bln in taxes, UAH 7.5 bln in investments for one year

Rada adopts law on transparency in defense procurement

Children kidnapped by Russia will return home – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy about China's peace plan: If there are points on respect for international law, territorial integrity, security issues in it, we should use this

I don't care what happens to Russia after its defeat – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: My task is not to weaken support of peace for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD