Zelenskyy: Long-range weapons ensure protection of civilian population

Long-range weapons ensure protection of the civilian population, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"It is necessary to explain that long-range weapons ensure protection of the civilian population," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

The head of state also said that Ukraine holds explanatory work with its partners as long as not everyone realizes for what targets Ukraine needs such weapons.

"So, I am going to say it in public once again: we are working a lot to make people understand. Russia has purposefully deployed [its military equipment] at a distance – on our territory, our temporarily occupied territory – so that it can kill the civilians. We need to hit these targets, to defend our people – hit these targets, I mean their weapons, that is deployed on our territory. We are defending the civilian population," Zelenskyy said.