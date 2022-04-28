Kuleba calls on all states to join creation of tribunal to investigate Russian crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on all states to join the creation of a tribunal to investigate Russian crimes in Ukraine.

"Grateful to PACE for demanding accountability for Russian war crimes and endorsing efforts to set up a special ad hoc tribunal for the crime of aggression. I call on all states to join the establishment of such Tribunal. Together, we will hold Russian leadership to account," Kuleba said on Twitter.