19:30 27.04.2022

Speakers of parliaments of Romania, Northern Macedonia and Switzerland visit Hostomel, Irpin

Speakers of the parliaments of Romania, Northern Macedonia and Switzerland, Florin Cîțu, Talat Jaffery, Irene Kelin, will continue to support Ukraine, said chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"The speakers of the parliaments of Romania, Northern Macedonia and Switzerland will continue to support Ukraine. They said so when they saw Hostomel and Irpin with their own eyes," Stefanchuk wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the speakers of the parliaments of Romania, Northern Macedonia and Switzerland are ready to help Ukraine bilaterally and internationally, to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, to join in restoring an independent, sovereign, flourishing Ukraine.

