Klitschko: Kyiv, Hamburg sign agreement on strategic partnership

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher signed an agreement between the cities of Kyiv and Hamburg, which became strategic partners, and agreed on support in times of crisis.

The agreement envisages the provision of assistance for the restoration of Kyiv by Hamburg.

"Today, with the first mayor of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, we signed the Agreement for the sake of solidarity and the future. It's about effective cooperation between our cities and, first of all, the provision of assistance by Hamburg for the restoration of Kyiv. Specific projects will be identified for this. And also Hamburg will intensify efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and separately focus on the special needs of Kyiv," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tschentscher, for his part, said that the agreement shows that the people of Hamburg condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine and show solidarity with the country.

"Kyiv, as the capital of Ukraine, is of particular importance in the fight against Russian aggression, as well as in the fight for peace and freedom in Europe. Through direct ties with the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, we can provide targeted help and respond flexibly to urgent problems. I appeal to the enterprises of Hamburg, and also to all the inhabitants of our city, to support the people of Ukraine and help them!" Tschentscher said.