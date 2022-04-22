Enemy builds up electronic intelligence, warfare systems in Belarus, threat of missile, air strikes remains – AFU

Russia continues to build up electronic intelligence and electronic warfare systems around Gomel region (Belarus) bordering Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"In the areas of the settlements of Klimovka and Dymamerki, posts for setting radio interference by units from the 48th separate electronic warfare battalion of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus have been deployed. In addition, the enemy has trained regular air defense forces and means. There is a threat of air and missile strikes on the objects of civil and military infrastructure of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the AFU said on Facebook.

In Siverske direction, units of the border service of the FSB of Russia continue to guard the Ukrainian-Russian border in Bryansk and Kursk regions in an enhanced regime. The regrouping of troops continues.

In Slobozhansk direction, the occupiers, using units from the sixth Combined Arms Army, the Baltic and Northern Fleets, continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv, trying to carry out fire damage to units of Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure facilities.

In Izium direction, the enemy is conducting aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to determine possible directions of attack. To improve the tactical position of the units, the enemy tried to carry out offensive actions in the directions of the settlements of Zavody and Dibrovne, but did not achieve success.

In Donetsk and Tavriysk directions, the fighting took place along the entire line of collision.

"During the day, the enemy carried out assault actions in the direction of the city of Slovyansk, entrenched in the settlement of Lozove. In the areas of Zelena Dolyna and Kreminna, the enemy continues to consolidate in occupied positions, is regrouping and preparing for offensive operations," the General Staff said.

Russia has strengthened the grouping of troops by moving separate units of the 41st combined-arms army of the central military district from the territory of Russia, and is unsuccessfully trying to fortify itself in the village of Rubizhne.

In the area of ​​Popasna, Russian troops attempted to shoot in the direction of the settlement of Novotoshkivsk and deep into the settlement of Popasna, but did not achieve success.

In Avdiyivska and Kurakhivsk directions, the invaders tried to carry out assault actions, but they did not achieve success.

In Mariupol direction, the enemy continued to launch air strikes on Mariupol and block Ukrainian units in Azovstal area.

In Zaporizhia direction, the invaders tried to storm in the direction of the village of Zelene Pole, but did not achieve success. The enemy strengthened the group by moving units of the 19th motorized rifle division of the 58th combined arms army of the southern military district. At the same time, the battalion tactical group of the 127th motorized rifle division of the fifth combined arms army lost its combat capability and was withdrawn to the recovery area.

"The conduct of assault actions to reach the administrative borders of Kherson region is not ruled out," the General Staff said.

According to updated information, the personnel of a separate group of Russian troops in the so-called Transnistrian-Moldovan Republic are serving on a daily basis. At the same time, there remains the possibility of using the territory of the unrecognized republic for aggression against Ukraine.