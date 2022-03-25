Facts

17:50 25.03.2022

SBI ensures transfer of 276 tonnes of Russian fertilizers to NAAS

2 min read
SBI ensures transfer of 276 tonnes of Russian fertilizers to NAAS

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine have completed the transfer to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS) of a 276-tonne batch of agricultural fertilizers worth $151,000, which belonged to the aggressor country of Russia, the agency said on its website on Friday.

It is specified that on February 28, at the checkpoint in Mohyliv-Podilsky (Vinnytsia region), customs officers stopped a train en route from Russia to Moldova, in which, among other cargo, the indicated batch of ammonium sulfate belonging to the aggressor country of Russia was found.

The State Bureau of Investigations said the property belonging to Russia was revealed as part of an investigation into the fact of possible abuse of official position by customs officials (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the statement, the day before the fertilizers were handed over to the enterprises belonging to NAAS.

As reported, in early March, the Verkhovna Rada passed law 2116-IX, which allows the forced seizure of objects of property rights of Russia and its residents located in Ukraine.

The decision to forcibly confiscate in Ukraine objects of property rights of Russia and its residents is taken at the initiative of the Cabinet of Ministers by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and put into effect by a presidential decree. The draft decision must contain: a list and identification of objects of property rights subject to compulsory seizure; names of persons whose objects of property rights are subject to compulsory seizure; the timing of the forced withdrawal of each object.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

LATEST

Russia sticks to ultimatums in talks with Ukraine, we need sanctions, military assistance to stimulate constructive approach – Kuleba

UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

Three Russian cruise missiles shot down in Odesa region

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Vinnytsia, several structures damaged – Air Force Command

Russia continues regrouping troops to resume attacks – AFU General Staff

Tkachenko holds Russian cultural, media figures responsible for promoting idea of ​'great Russia' worldwide

Finland suspending passenger rail service to/from Russia as of Monday

Plane carrying Duda made emergency landing in Warsaw, he flies to Rzeszów to meet with Biden on another – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD