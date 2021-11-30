Facts

17:10 30.11.2021

The Defense Minister invited the Speaker of the Knesset to Ukraine

2 min read

Cooperation between Ukraine and Israel, the inter-parliamentary community, as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations were the subject of a meeting between the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and the Speaker of the Israeli Parliament Miky Levy. The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«During his visit to the State of Israel, O.Reznikov met with the Speaker of the Israeli Parliament M.Levy and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The Speaker of the Knesset noted that the friendship group with Ukraine in the Israeli Parliament is one of the largest and this is a clear indication of the importance of relations with Ukraine», - the statement reads.

In turn, the Defense Minister congratulated his interlocutor on Hanukkah and the approaching 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel.

«The Minister, noting the active inter-parliamentary dialogue, invited M.Levy to pay a visit to Ukraine, jointly visit the demarcation line in the east and clearly demonstrate the consequences of Russian armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine», - the Embassy said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Knesset Yevhen Sova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Sate of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky.

