11:09 17.06.2021

Ambassador Korniychuk discussed the preparation of a pilgrimage to Uman with representatives of Jewish organizations

The preparation of the annual pilgrimage to Uman for the Jewish New Year was the subject of an online meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the President of the United Jewish Organization of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn David Niedermann and the President of the Rabi Nachman International Charitable Foundation Nathan Ben Noon. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«During the conversation, the topics related to the preparation of the annual visit of pilgrims from all over the world to the city of Uman during the celebration of the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah were discussed. In particular, it was emphasized the need to comply with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation during the visit to Ukraine», - the statement reads.

In addition, the interlocutors agreed to make efforts and take the necessary measures to resolve disputes related to illegal construction in the city of Uman.

«The Ambassador of Ukraine stressed the readiness of local authorities and the central government to provide the necessary assistance in the development of the memorial complex and the preservation of Jewish burials», - the Embassy noted.

