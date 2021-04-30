Facts

Ambassador Korniychuk: We are working to promote the interests of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses in Israel

The priority of the economic activity of the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel is the intensification of interregional cooperation and the promotion of the interests of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses. H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel stated this during the webinar «How to export to Israel: challenges and opportunities», according to the Embassy's Facebook page.

«The business community is informed about the priorities of the Embassy of Ukraine in the economic direction, in particular the intensification of interregional cooperation and the promotion of the interests of domestic small and medium-sized businesses in Israel», - the statement says.

The participants of the event had the opportunity to get acquainted with the leading industries and features of the Israeli market, the specifics of technical regulation of exports to Israel, changes in tariff policy, etc.

«The greatest attention was paid, in particular, to the textile, food and woodworking segments of the local market», - the Embassy said.

In addition, the prospects of using the tools of the FTA between Ukraine and Israel to apply the provisions of the Regional Convention on Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Preferential Rules of Origin were discussed.

The webinar was organized by the Council of Exporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Lviv City Council, the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel, the international organization «Ukrainian-Israeli Alliance» with the support of Lviv Regional State Administration, State Enterprise «Export Promotion Office» and the Israel-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce. About 60 Ukrainian companies from Lviv region attended this event.

