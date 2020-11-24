Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel discussed with the Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem and All Palestine the development of the OCU

The situation in world Orthodoxy and in Ukraine, as well as the development of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, became the subject of a meeting between the Korniychuk with His Beatitude Theophilos III, Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem and All Palestine. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The meeting took place on November 23 at the premises Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem and All Palestine. Theophilos III greeted the Ukrainian Ambassador with the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Israel and expressed willingness to maintain fruitful dialogue and cooperation. The sides also discussed the situation in the Christian world and in Ukraine in particular in the context of the institutionalization of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine», the statement says.

The head of the diplomatic mission noted the high level of dialogue and expressed gratitude to the patriarch.

«I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Theophilus III for the meeting, as well as for the fruitful discussion. I hope for success in further cooperation!» - wrote the Ambassador on his Facebook page