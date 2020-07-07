Facts

09:13 07.07.2020

Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine to appeal to UN court due to downing UIA aircraft by Iran

2 min read
Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine to appeal to UN court due to downing UIA aircraft by Iran

It is possible that Ukraine will sooner or later appeal to the UN International Court of Justice because of the destruction of the Ukraine International Airlines plane by Iran, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin.

"Obviously we really need a serious legal team, because it will be a very serious combat, and from the very first day we do not exclude, we prepare for the fact that sooner or later we will have to go to UN court and force the Iranian side to agree to a pre-trial settlement and we will be able to do this by only having formed the proper evidence base. The stronger the base, the greater the chances of reaching an agreement sooner," he told reporters on Monday.

Enin said that Ukraine has sent notes at least four times with a proposal to start negotiations as soon as possible. "At the same time, we did not receive a single formal answer, and we hear about their desire to talk mainly from some interviews," the deputy foreign minister said.

Enin said that the purpose of negotiation mechanism, based on data from a technical investigation, criminal process, is to establish Iran’s international responsibility, to seek not only apologies, but also guarantees that the incidents will not repeat in the future, and receive compensation as well.

Tags: #uia #foreign_ministry #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:18 03.07.2020
Court of Appeals keeps activist Sternenko under home arrest

Court of Appeals keeps activist Sternenko under home arrest

13:54 01.07.2020
About 30,000 viewers watch online MH17 court hearings

About 30,000 viewers watch online MH17 court hearings

09:19 30.06.2020
HACC rules to detain Balon for 60 days with UAH 10 mln bail alternative

HACC rules to detain Balon for 60 days with UAH 10 mln bail alternative

15:53 26.06.2020
PGO under court decision closes VAB bank stabilization loan case

PGO under court decision closes VAB bank stabilization loan case

13:34 25.06.2020
District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

14:54 23.06.2020
Lawsuit filed with Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding veracity of info about U.S. military biological laboratories

Lawsuit filed with Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding veracity of info about U.S. military biological laboratories

13:18 19.06.2020
Court arrests suspect in Handziuk case Manher without the right to post bail until July 28

Court arrests suspect in Handziuk case Manher without the right to post bail until July 28

16:41 18.06.2020
Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

18:36 17.06.2020
Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

16:11 16.06.2020
Court confirms groundless of Avista's claims against Sanofi pharma company

Court confirms groundless of Avista's claims against Sanofi pharma company

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

Russian security leaders carry searches in Crimea, six Crimean Tatars detained – Dzhaparova

Ukrainian Navy commander overstated threat of Russian invasion – JFO head

Decentralization amendments to Constitution to apply to entire Ukraine - MP

Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug

LATEST

Language law applies only to Ukrainian, not Russian or other languages of minorities – president's rep in Constitutional Court

A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

Russian security leaders carry searches in Crimea, six Crimean Tatars detained – Dzhaparova

Ukrainian Navy commander overstated threat of Russian invasion – JFO head

Russia did not give ultimatums at Donbas talks in Berlin – Ukrainian deputy PM

Decentralization amendments to Constitution to apply to entire Ukraine - MP

Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug

Ukraine reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 490 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours – Health minister

Ukraine considering peacekeepers' deployment in Donbas – Deputy PM

Ukrainians during quarantine 60% less often sought work abroad, mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Germany

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD