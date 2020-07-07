Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine to appeal to UN court due to downing UIA aircraft by Iran

It is possible that Ukraine will sooner or later appeal to the UN International Court of Justice because of the destruction of the Ukraine International Airlines plane by Iran, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin.

"Obviously we really need a serious legal team, because it will be a very serious combat, and from the very first day we do not exclude, we prepare for the fact that sooner or later we will have to go to UN court and force the Iranian side to agree to a pre-trial settlement and we will be able to do this by only having formed the proper evidence base. The stronger the base, the greater the chances of reaching an agreement sooner," he told reporters on Monday.

Enin said that Ukraine has sent notes at least four times with a proposal to start negotiations as soon as possible. "At the same time, we did not receive a single formal answer, and we hear about their desire to talk mainly from some interviews," the deputy foreign minister said.

Enin said that the purpose of negotiation mechanism, based on data from a technical investigation, criminal process, is to establish Iran’s international responsibility, to seek not only apologies, but also guarantees that the incidents will not repeat in the future, and receive compensation as well.