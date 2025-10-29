Partisans blow up tracks, derail Russian military train in occupied Zaporizhia

In a Russia-occupied area of Zaporizhia region, partisans blew up the tracks and sent the occupiers’ military train down a slope, damaging about 70 meters of the railway track and paralyzing traffic, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) has said.

"Before dawn on October 26, 2025, an explosion occurred on the railway section between the temporarily occupied settlements of Chernihivka and Stulneve, Berdiansk district, Zaporizhia region. As a result of a successful special operation by representatives of the resistance movement against the Russian invaders, an enemy train, laden with military cargo, went down a slope," GUR said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The operation was "directed against the military logistics of the Muscovites, also resulted in damage to about 70 meters of railway track - traffic was paralyzed. Along and across the twisted tracks were: one locomotive, three railway platforms and at least nine freight cars of an enemy military train," the message said.