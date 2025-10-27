Russia does not have full control over any district of Pokrovsk - 7th Rapid Response Corps

In Pokrovsk, urban battles are ongoing with enemy groups, which, due to their numerical superiority in forces and means, managed to infiltrate the city and accumulate in different parts of the settlement, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The defenders of Pokrovsk are actively countering the occupiers in the city. Recently, our defense was strengthened with new units. In particular, assault troops, artillery, UAV crews and other components of the Defense Forces. We are increasing the use of anti-aircraft drones and net launchers against enemy "maviks". Additionally, we are remotely mining the enemy’s infiltration routes," the message says.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps noted that on October 25-26, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed about 40 Russians in Pokrovsk.

"The occupiers who have entered the city are not trying to gain a foothold, but intend to advance further north. In this way, the enemy wants to disperse our defense forces and block land logistics corridors to the city. Therefore, there is currently no talk of full control over any of the districts of Pokrovsk," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

The 7th Corps said that the enemy has the ability to monitor movements in both Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Personnel rotation is complicated and occurs with significant delays. The 7th Corps said "logistics is limited. Both air and ground drones are used to deliver the necessary provisions."

At the same time, the occupiers are conducting classic massive assault operations along the entire defense strip of manned by the 7th Corps.

"The goal is to break the defense of the Ukrainian troops, bring the demarcation line closer to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, and gradually establish full control over the quarters of both cities," the report says.

In total, on October 25-26, the occupiers carried out 42 attacks throughout the defense zone of the 7th Corps.

As noted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians did not achieve any of the goals they set for themselves. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 64 occupiers and four units of armored vehicles, 2 units of automobile equipment and six motorcycles. The massive assaults were repelled both thanks to the interaction between units in the defense zone of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and with adjacent units from the zone of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard.