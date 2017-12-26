Sport

09:38 26.12.2017

Ukraine allocates UAH 120 mln for preparation for Olympics 2018

Ukraine allocates UAH 120 mln for preparation for Olympics 2018

Ukraine has allocated UAH 120 million for training athletes for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Danil Amirkhanov, the head of the winter sports department at the Ukrainian Ministry of Sports, has said.

"We've analyzed the performance of our athletes and divided them into three categories. Some 15 biathletes and freestyler Oleksandr Abramenko got to the elite group. They receive much more money for training than the representatives of the other two groups: leading and promising. The state allocated a total of UAH 120 million for winter sports," he said.

At the same time, UAH 60 million will be spent on biathlon. Amirkhanov considers the decision to be fair, because Ukrainians have the greatest success in this sport.

The rest will be distributed to other sports.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine, Lithuania agree on cooperation and partnership between football federations

More than 100 swimming pools worth $1 bln will be built in Ukraine before 2023

Ukraine's anti-doping center backs call to ban Russia from 2018 Winter Olympics

Ukrainian sportswoman comes second at European Weightlifting Championship

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins prestigious tennis tournament in Dubai

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Ukrainian judoist wins gold in Rio Paralympics 2016

Rio Paralympics 2016 get underway

CAS dismisses Russian Paralympic Committee's appeal

Ukraine takes 31st place in medal count, worst performance in summer Olympics in history

LATEST

Ukraine allocates UAH 120 mln for preparation for Olympics 2018

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk wins gold at European Short Course Champs

Dynamo Kyiv to face Greece's AEK in last 32 of Europa League

Shakhtar to play Roma in last 16 of Champions League

Lomachenko retains junior lightweight title after Rigondeaux quits

Dynamo beats Partizan 4-1, reaches last 32 of Europa League

Dynamo loses to Albania's Skenderbeu in Europa League

Shakhtar loses to Napoli in Italy

Higher administrative court confirms absence of grounds for declaring FC Dynamo affiliated with PrivatBank

Ukraine defeats Slovakia in friendly match

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА