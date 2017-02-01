Dynamo signs contract with Serbian central defender Pantic

Dynamo Football Club (Kyiv) has signed a contract with the Serbian central defender Aleksandar Pantic, the official website of the Ukrainian club said on Wednesday.

24-year-old football player is a trainee of the football school of Partizan club. He played for the Serbian club Rad and Red Star Belgrade.

In 2013 Pantic signed a contract with the Spanish Villarreal, which included a season of 2013 and 2014, where he played nine games. In subsequent seasons, Pantic joined fellow league team Cordoba CF, SD Eibar in a loan. And this season Pantic was again loaned to another club in the Spanish top tier, Deportivo Alaves.

He is a player of the youth national team of Serbia.