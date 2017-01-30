Sport

12:53 30.01.2017

Ukrainian tennis player becomes champion of Junior Australian Open

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostiuk has become the champion of the Junior Australian Open.

Ukrainian junior tennis player has won the final over Swiss Rebeka Masarova who already has the title of Roland Garros, ZN.UA reported.

The match lasted for an hour and 55 minutes. The Ukrainian tennis player won the first set, then Masarova managed to level the score with little or no chance for the opponent. Kostiuk could take three consecutive games in the final set after the score of 3: 4 and won.

Kostiuk has become the fourth Ukrainian tennis player in the history, who managed to win the junior tournament "Grand Slam". Earlier, Andriy Medvedev won in the Roland Garros-1991, Elina Svitolina won in Paris in 2010, and Kateryna Bondarenko won Wimbledon in 2004, ZN.UA said.

IMPORTANT

Kharkiv to host European boxing championship in 2017

Ukrainian grandmasters become rapid chess world champions

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight world title against Mchunu

E-declaration: FFU President MP Pavelko is millionaire without own apartment and car

Ukrainian squad third in Rio Paralympics 2016 medal count

LATEST

Vitali Klitschko to participate in U.S. WBC annual convention, hold meetings with U.S. politicians

Poroshenko thanks UEFA president for banning football championships in Crimea

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

FC Dynamo Kyiv again loses points in Ukraine Premier League

Match of Champions League final 2018 to be held in Kyiv

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Недвижимость
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING