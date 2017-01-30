Ukrainian tennis player becomes champion of Junior Australian Open

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostiuk has become the champion of the Junior Australian Open.

Ukrainian junior tennis player has won the final over Swiss Rebeka Masarova who already has the title of Roland Garros, ZN.UA reported.

The match lasted for an hour and 55 minutes. The Ukrainian tennis player won the first set, then Masarova managed to level the score with little or no chance for the opponent. Kostiuk could take three consecutive games in the final set after the score of 3: 4 and won.

Kostiuk has become the fourth Ukrainian tennis player in the history, who managed to win the junior tournament "Grand Slam". Earlier, Andriy Medvedev won in the Roland Garros-1991, Elina Svitolina won in Paris in 2010, and Kateryna Bondarenko won Wimbledon in 2004, ZN.UA said.