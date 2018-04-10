Cabinet approves plan of measures to implement state internal policy in relation to Crimea

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, by its order No. 218 dated March 28, has approved a plan of measures aimed at implementing certain principles of state domestic policy with regard to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

In particular, the plan envisages the preparation of a bill to determine the legal status of persons missing and killed as a result of the actions of the Russian Federation, as well as the development of proposals for the establishment of a mechanism for legal protection and support for families of Ukrainian citizens who went missing or was killed in the temporarily occupied territory as a result of Russia's actions.

Also, according to the plan, in the fourth quarter of this year, centers for the provision of administrative services in the service areas should be set up near checkpoints in Kherson region in order to simplify access to administrative services for Ukrainian citizens residing in the occupied territory.

Among other things, the relevant bodies are tasked with drafting and submitting proposals to the government to amend the legislation for improving the procedure for the transfer of personal belongings, goods (cargo) and individuals through checkpoints.

Also, it was entrusted to submit proposals on improving the procedure for issuing birth and death certificates in the temporarily occupied territory, identity documents confirming the citizenship of Ukraine, and identity documents confirming a special status to persons residing in the temporarily occupied territory.

In addition, the document provides for the development of a number of draft normative acts to improve the access of citizens from the occupied territories to education, the media, cultural and sporting events, and health services.

In particular, the development of proposals for the creation of a mechanism for granting preferential government loans for the education of internally displaced persons and citizens of Ukraine who live in the temporarily occupied territory, for training in Ukrainian universities.

Also, in the third quarter of this year, a mechanism should be developed to respond to the actions of foreign individuals and legal entities, which can be regarded as recognition of changes in the status of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.