Facts

15:25 09.04.2018

Health of Ukrainian Pavlo Hryb deteriorating - father

Ukrainian citizen Pavlo Hryb, who is held in a pretrial detention center in Krasnodar (Russia), does not receive the necessary medical assistance despite the deterioration of his health, his father, Ihor Hryb, has said.

"Pavlo feels very bad. He was vomiting and had severe pain in the abdomen. The prison administration does not react to Pavlo's complaints about the deterioration of his health, and medical assistance is not provided. Internal bleeding can occur at any time. Pavlo's life is in danger!" Ihor Hryb wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to him, Marina Dubrovina, a Russian lawyer for his son, is currently in pretrial detention center No. 5 in Krasnodar "involved in investigative actions."

As reported, ex-Ukrainian State Border Guard Service official Ihor Hryb said on August 28, 2017, that Russian special services had abducted his 19-year-old son Pavlo during a visit to Gomel, Belarus, where he went on August 24 to meet a girl whom he had met and talked to only on social-networking sites. It was agreed that Pavlo would return the same day. After he failed to return the next day, Ihor Hryb travelled to Gomel to look for him.

He said that in Belarus he had learned that Pavlo was on a Russian list of wanted persons in connection with a terrorist attack, and that a search had been initiated by the Russian Federal Security Service's Directorate for the Krasnodar region in Sochi.

It was reported on September 7, 2017, that Hryb was in a detention facility in Krasnodar, Russia. On March 2, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Krasnodar decided to extend Hryb's arrest until May 4, 2018.

