Facts

17:28 07.04.2018

Prosecutors, investigators record 32 casualties, 25 injured people since May 2017 due to Donbas hostilities

Prosecutors and investigators, formed out of the Main Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine to investigate crimes in the temporarily occupied territories, officers of the National Police of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, have documented 32 casualties and 25 injured people in the Donbas military zone since May 2017 as a result of the enemy shelling.

"Since May of last year, prosecutors and investigators, together with Armed Forces servicemen, have conducted more than a hundred inspections of the sites of incidents on the facts of shelling. More than 300 witnesses and victims have been questioned. The investigation groups documented 32 casualties and 25 injured people as a result of enemy shelling," the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations reported on Facebook on Friday.

In addition, according to the data of prosecutorial and investigation groups, 211 houses, 36 civil infrastructure objects and 12 vehicles have been damaged and destroyed.

"The pretrial investigation identified 11 people involved in the commission of crimes against the Ukrainian population. One of the suspects is the general of the Russian army," the report reads.

