Mastermind of terrorist attack against Mosiychuk was rep of Russia's General Staff

The mastermind of the terrorist act, in which MP from the Radical Party Ihor Mosiychuk was injured, was a representative of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, one committer has been detained, two more have been put on the wanted list, first deputy prosecutor of the city of Kyiv, Pavlo Kononenko, has said.

"Given the information received, it was they who needed Mosiychuk," Kononenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Organizer-representative of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation," deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine Viktor Kononenko added.

He also recalled that one of the perpetrators of this act of terrorism was detained, two more were put on the wanted list. According to the investigation, they are on the territory of the Russian Federation.