Facts

11:10 04.04.2018

Law enforcers detain suspect in terror attack, in which MP Mosiychuk was injured

Law enforcers detain suspect in terror attack, in which MP Mosiychuk was injured

Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak has said that law enforcers have detained a suspect in a terrorist attack committed in Kyiv in October 2017, in which two people were killed and three more, including Ukrainian MP Ihor Mosiychuk, were injured.

"Just a few days ago, we detained one of those who took part in organizing and committing this terrorist attack... I can say that we have solved this terrorist attack in cooperation with the prosecutor's office," Hrytsak said in Odesa on Tuesday, April 3.

He specified that one person had been detained and that two more were "in another territory, we understand where they are."

According to Hrytsak, during the searches law enforcers had seized several kilograms of TNT, an RPG-26 grenade launcher, grenades, other items and documents that could point to the person's involvement in committing this crime.

"I do not want to disclose the details," he said, adding that a briefing on this crime will be held in the near future.

As reported, two people were killed and three more, including Radical Party MP Ihor Mosiychuk and political analyst Bala, were injured in an explosion outside the building of the Espresso TV channel late on October 25, 2017. Both of them were hospitalized and underwent surgery. Those who were killed are two police officers - Mosiychuk's security guard, Ruslan Kushnir, who died on his way to hospital, and 36-year-old local resident Mykhailo Mormil.

The explosion was qualified as a terrorist attack. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is overseeing the investigation.

Mosiychuk said late in February 2018 that several terror suspects were in Chechnya and that the perpetrators of the crime had been identified.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ruban organized illegal supply of first batch of weapons in Nov 2017 – SBU chief

Ruban actively works with Ukrainian Choice Leader Medvedchuk since 2013

SBU believes Ruban's actions were coordinated from Russia

SBU turns over more than 100 names of Serbs fighting with Donbas occupations forces – Hrytsak

Economic counter-intelligence functions to remain under SBU after National Bureau of Financial Security created – Hrytsak

Ukraine did not transfer witness in case on MH17 tragedy to occupied Donbas – Hrytsak

SBU: 403 Ukrainian citizens, including 123 military, have gone missing in Donbas in course of conflict

NABU bought sports suits from 'backpack case' suspect in April – MP Mosiychuk

Injured Rada deputy Mosiychuk moved to another hospital for safety reasons

Investigators possess video of bomber, motorcycle Espresso TV office

LATEST

Russian radar unable to find rocket that downed MH17 Boeing passenger liner

Case on purchase of apartment by MP Leschenko registered, investigation underway

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry hopes to resolve exhumation issues, restoration of Ukrainian monuments from Polish side

Portugal supports introduction of UN peacekeepers in Donbas – Poltorak

There is no conflict between NABU, SAPO – Sytnyk

Government decides to relaunch tender to select members of Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

NABU discloses fragments of materials of unsolicited investigative actions against Kholodnytsky

Joint Ukraine-Denmark military transportation operation Northern Falcon-2018 begins

Ukraine ready to swap 23 Russians for Ukrainian hostages

Five Ukrainian troops to go to Belgium for medical treatment – Defense Ministry

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА