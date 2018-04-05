Facts

12:49 05.04.2018

Three Ukrainian troops injured in blast on training ground in Kryvyi Rih

Three soldiers were hit by a grenade explosion at a test range of the 17th tank brigade in Kryvyi Rih.

"In Kryvyi Rih, at the training ground of the 17th separate tank brigade, during the military training of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine, three soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine were injured as a result of the explosion of the unidentified object. The injured were hospitalized," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said on Thursday.

The message notes that the operational command 'Vostok' started an internal check on this fact.

