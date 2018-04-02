Facts

17:22 02.04.2018

Health Ministry orders dismissal of National Medical Institute rector Amosova

Health Ministry orders dismissal of National Medical Institute rector Amosova

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has issued an order to dismiss Kateryna Amosova from the post of the rector of the Bogomolets National Medical University.

The ministry's state secretary, Artem Yanchuk, signed the corresponding order, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, on March 30.

According to the order, Amosova will be dismissed from the post of rector of the university on April 16 due to her failure to fulfill the terms of the contract.

This decision is based on the recommendations issued following the consideration of the report for 2017 of the permanent commission on the acceptance of reports of institutions and organizations that are subordinated to the Health Ministry, an audit of financial and economic activities, a letter from the State Financial Inspectorate regarding the elimination of violations found by the audit (dated April 6, 2016), as well as letters from the State Audit Service.

Amosova on Monday morning during the briefing signed relevant documents indicating that she read the order. She said she will challenge this decision in court.

The order to dismiss Amosova was submitted to the Medical University on Friday, March 30.

As reported, the commission for the acceptance of reports of institutions and organizations that are subordinated to the Health Ministry recognized the work of the rector of Bogomolets National Medical Institute as unsatisfactory and recommended to terminate the contract with her.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Project Office transfers eHealth system to Health ministry

Ukrainian labs to work according to intl standards

Health Ministry to not to lobby pharmaceutical manufacturers – deputy minister

Financing of health care system will be raised in three years - Suprun

Health Ministry signs contract to procure medicines using 2017 budget funds

Ambulance transporting Korban to court hall

Health Ministry supports anti-smoking law

DNA analysis of A321 crash victims' remains started in Moscow – Health Ministry

Health Ministry, UNDP sign agreement on medicine supplies worth UAH 620 mln

Forty-four people turn to paramedics, 21 sustain gunshot wounds after blast in central Kyiv - Ukrainian Health Ministry

LATEST

Ukrainian army conscript shot dead in military unit in Mykolaiv region

State obliged to employ ATO veterans - Kyva

Boiko declares UAH 535,000 as income for 2017

Violation of Easter truce by militants to be key topic of TCG meeting in Minsk on April 4

Vera Savchenko asks Trump to pay attention to situation with her sister Nadiia

European Commission monitoring situation involving NABU, SAPO – Wagner

Держуправління справами зможе купувати автомобілі для обслуговування офіційних іноземних делегацій

Prosecutor general gets salary of UAH 1.3 mln in 2017

PrivatBank files claim to court of Cyprus against PwC seeking $3 bln compensation

Justice ministry registers National Health Service of Ukraine

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА