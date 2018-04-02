Health Ministry orders dismissal of National Medical Institute rector Amosova

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has issued an order to dismiss Kateryna Amosova from the post of the rector of the Bogomolets National Medical University.

The ministry's state secretary, Artem Yanchuk, signed the corresponding order, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, on March 30.

According to the order, Amosova will be dismissed from the post of rector of the university on April 16 due to her failure to fulfill the terms of the contract.

This decision is based on the recommendations issued following the consideration of the report for 2017 of the permanent commission on the acceptance of reports of institutions and organizations that are subordinated to the Health Ministry, an audit of financial and economic activities, a letter from the State Financial Inspectorate regarding the elimination of violations found by the audit (dated April 6, 2016), as well as letters from the State Audit Service.

Amosova on Monday morning during the briefing signed relevant documents indicating that she read the order. She said she will challenge this decision in court.

The order to dismiss Amosova was submitted to the Medical University on Friday, March 30.

As reported, the commission for the acceptance of reports of institutions and organizations that are subordinated to the Health Ministry recognized the work of the rector of Bogomolets National Medical Institute as unsatisfactory and recommended to terminate the contract with her.