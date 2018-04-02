Boiko declares UAH 535,000 as income for 2017

A co-chairman of the Opposition Bloc faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Yuriy Boiko, declared UAH 535,000 as his income for 2017, whereas his wife declared UAH 8.65 million in income, according to the MP's electronic property and income declaration.

Boiko started receiving a pension. In 2017, it amounted to UAH 27,000. In addition, UAH 501,000 was his salary and payments for deputy activities, and almost UAH 7,000 was interest received from a bank deposit. Thus, the aggregate income of the co-chairman of the faction was about UAH 535,000.

At the same time, his wife's income is much higher – UAH 8.65 million. It consists of UAH 4.75 million in salary, UAH 2.12 million in bank interest, UAH 1.7 million in dividends and UAH 80,000 as a pension.