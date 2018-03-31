Facts

Tymoshenko leases house, four land parcels near Kyiv, salary exceeds UAH 225,000 in 2017

Leader of the Batkivschyna faction Yulia Tymoshenko received over UAH 225,000 of salary as people's deputy in 2017 and almost UAH 253,000 for implementing powers of the people's deputy.

According to her e-declaration posted on the website of the unified public register of declarations, last year she also received UAH 81,711 of interest.

Tymoshenko has over UAH 614,000 on the account in Oschadbank. She also has UAH 290,000 in cash.

She leases a house with gross area of 588 square meters in Kozyn (Obukhiv district of Kyiv region) from owner Tetiana Sharapova. She also leased two land parcels in Kozyn also belonged to Sharapova and two land parcels in the same settlement belonged to Antonina Ulyakhina.

Tymoshenko also declared several pieces of jewelry of the Mikimoto, Chanel, Dinh Van and Cartier trademarks as her property.

