Facts

15:01 31.03.2018

Poroshenko spends almost UAH 2.736 mln on tourism services in 2017

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko declared around UAH 2.736 million spent on tourism services in 2017.

According to the declaration of the head of state posted on the unified public register of declarations, expenses on tourism services in 2017 totaled UAH 1.32 million and 1.415 million. Expenses on accommodation services were UAH 1.179 million. All these money was spent in Ukraine.

Poroshenko also declared hospitality expenses of a delegation in the amount of UAH 95,476 spent in Belgium.

