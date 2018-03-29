UN report contains no evidence of presence of Ukrainian-made elements in North Korea's ICBM engines – Pivdenmash

State-owned enterprise Pivdenmash (Yuzhmash, Dnipro) has said that the report of the UN Panel of Experts regarding sanctions imposed on North Korea does not contain evidence that engines of North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) contained elements made in Ukraine and consider statements of Russian officials as new information manipulation.

"The UN report on sanctions against North Korea, mentioned by Russian officials, does not contain evidence of the presence of elements of Ukrainian production in the rocket engines of North Korean ICBMs: the report says that there could have been some elements of the Soviet RD-250 rocket engine in North Korean missiles. Such statements are another information manipulation, which aims at linking Ukraine to the North Korean missile program," a representative of Pivdenmash's managers told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"At the same time, when analyzing this UN report, Russian officials ignore the U.S. intelligence report's opinion on the possible presence of own rocket engine production facilities in North Korea," Pivdenmash said.

The representative of the company also recalled that the allegations about the transfer of missile technologies to North Korea by Pivdenmash in August 2017 in the U.S. The New York Times were the subject of a special meeting of the UN Security Council initiated by Ukraine.

"There was not any evidence proving the allegations announced in the publication of NYT presented at the special meeting of the UN Security Council," the representative of Pivdenmash said.