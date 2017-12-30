Economy

11:40 30.12.2017

Pivdenmash plans to extend industrial cooperation with U.S. under Antares program in 2018

Pivdenmash plans to extend industrial cooperation with U.S. under Antares program in 2018

Pivdenmash is preparing the expansion of industrial cooperation with the American company Orbital ATK Inc. for 2018 under the program of middle class Antares carrier rockets, involved in the implementation of the NASA contract for the provision of commercial resupply services (CRS) of the International Space Station (ISS).

A source in the plant management told the agency that the company expects in 2018 to receive a new additional order from the U.S. side for the delivery to the United States of the basic structure of the first stage for Antares carrier rockets.

"At present cooperation under the program is provided by Pivdenmash within the contract signed with the U.S. company in 2008 for the delivery of 14 main blocks of the first stage of the Antares carrier rocket. Some ten of them have already been shipped to the customer, another four are to be delivered in 2018," the report reads.

"Given the fact that the annual demand for Antares carrier rockets until 2025, according to Americans, is two launches per year, today we are working with our partners to develop a plan of additional orders for the delivery of 12 more basic first-stage structures in addition to the current contract," the source said.

At the same time, he specified that "according to the agreement, a new contract with Orbital OTK is planned for 2018."

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Pivdenmash preparing new batch of engines for European Vega LV to ship them to partners

Pivdenmash officials report call by Russian pranksters about DPRK scandal

Groysman promises to help settle Pivdenmash's debt problems

Zenit launch vehicle production for Sea Launch, Land Launch to be restored after resumption of financing

Pivdenmash asks Ukrainian authorities to determine if state needs missile production

Pivdenmash signs long-term cooperation agreement with Energoatom

Pivdenmash plans to fulfil orders for UAH 2.5 bln in 2015

LATEST

President signs Ukraine's state budget for 2018

British company of Metinvest raises GBP15 mln loan

Ukraine introduces anti-dumping duties for fittings and wire rod from Russia for five years

Agriculture Ministry estimates grain exports in 2017/2018 MY at 41 mln tonnes

Share of bad loans in Ukraine's banking system 0.86 p.p. down in Nov

State register of medicines integrated into ProZorro within pilot project

Ukraine expands industrial rocket building cooperation with south-eastern Asian countries

Ukraine raises electricity production by 1.1% in 11 months

Ukrgazvydobuvannia announces tender for drilling another 42 wells for UAH 6.3 bln

Ukraine initiates anti-dumping probe into light bulb imports from Belarus

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА