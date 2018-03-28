About 1,000 medical institutions connected to eHealth - Kovtoniuk

About 1,000 medical institutions have been registered in the eHealth system, Deputy Minister of Health Pavlo Kovtoniuk has said.

"There is already a lot of health institutions registered in the system. On March 28 there are 928 health facilities," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

According to the Ministry of Health, at present there are 1,232 medical institutions of primary level in Ukraine without taking into account ambulatory clinics.

Kovtoniuk also said that all medical institutions of primary care in Kyiv are ready to sign declarations with patients.

"Yesterday we held a meeting with Kyiv medical institutions, all of them declare their readiness to sign declarations from the first week of April," he said.

At the same time, the deputy minister of health noted that "it is important not to rush" for the Ministry of Health.

"The main thing is not the speed, but the quality of selecting the doctor. We tell institutions that they must be qualitatively ready to accept declarations. The process of choosing a doctor begins on April 2 and does not end, so we do not need to run and queue, but we do not recommend postponing the signing of the declaration," he said.