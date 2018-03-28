Facts

15:09 28.03.2018

Most Ukrainians oppose legalizing weapons – survey

Most Ukrainians oppose legalizing weapons – survey

More than half of Ukrainians are against legalizing ownership of firearms, according to a survey conducted by the analytical group Sociostream.

Some 56% of respondents oppose legalization. Of them, 47% of respondents completely reject the idea with those somewhat rejecting the idea – 9%. Only 18% of Ukrainians support legalization.

Most Ukrainians negatively viewed the march of Natsdruzhyna (National Corps), which took place on Kyiv's main thoroughfare Khreshchatyk in Kyiv. Some 34% said the march alarmed them, with 31% declining to answer the question. The remainder said they were surprised – 11%, sad – 7%, angry – 3%, elated – 2%.

According to the results of the survey, 57% of Ukrainians do not support ousting Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Director Volodymyr Viatrovych over his comments about songs by Viktor Tsoi and Vladimir Vysotskiy. Only 2% said they supported him.

The poll was conducted from February 27 through March 2, 2018. Some 1,286 persons over the age of 18 were questioned throughout Ukraine. The margin of error is 2.8%.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko urges EU to designate Russia as aggressor, help Ukraine acquire defensive weapons

U.S. weapon supplies to Ukraine should begin in few weeks – Poroshenko

About 100 pieces of weapons, military equipment purchased for Ukrainian army this year - Poltorak

We are grateful for 'peace through strength' approach to U.S., its decision to provide Ukraine with lethal defensive weapons - Poroshenko

Border guards seize over 870 weapons, nearly 18,000 munitions, 14 kg of explosives in 11 months

Ukraine uses U.S. lethal weapons to defend, protect itself - Poroshenko

Lethal weapons should be effective response to security threat from Russia

U.S. already selling Ukraine lethal defense weapons

UK does not consider possibility of providing lethal weapons to Ukraine

Draft U.S. defense budget for 2018 provides $350 mln in aid to Ukraine, including lethal weapons

LATEST

Poroshenko: Rada should to abolish e-declaration requirement of anti-corruption activists

U.S. military assistance to Ukraine during 2018 not for National Guard Azov regiment

About 1,000 medical institutions connected to eHealth - Kovtoniuk

Oleksandr Mangul elected as new NACP head

Russian aggressor killed 242 children in Donbas since 2014 – Poroshenko

Poroshenko sends condolences over Kemerovo tragedy

Groysman orders Interior Ministry, SESU and others to start massive checks of places of mass gatherings

Groysman sends condolences to relatives of those killed in Kemerovo fire

EU launches project in Ukraine to increase participation of women in peacekeeping processes

SBU bans 23 Russian intelligence employees, expelled from UK, from entering Ukraine

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА