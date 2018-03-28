Most Ukrainians oppose legalizing weapons – survey

More than half of Ukrainians are against legalizing ownership of firearms, according to a survey conducted by the analytical group Sociostream.

Some 56% of respondents oppose legalization. Of them, 47% of respondents completely reject the idea with those somewhat rejecting the idea – 9%. Only 18% of Ukrainians support legalization.

Most Ukrainians negatively viewed the march of Natsdruzhyna (National Corps), which took place on Kyiv's main thoroughfare Khreshchatyk in Kyiv. Some 34% said the march alarmed them, with 31% declining to answer the question. The remainder said they were surprised – 11%, sad – 7%, angry – 3%, elated – 2%.

According to the results of the survey, 57% of Ukrainians do not support ousting Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Director Volodymyr Viatrovych over his comments about songs by Viktor Tsoi and Vladimir Vysotskiy. Only 2% said they supported him.

The poll was conducted from February 27 through March 2, 2018. Some 1,286 persons over the age of 18 were questioned throughout Ukraine. The margin of error is 2.8%.