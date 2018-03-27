Ministry for IDPs attracted about UAH 3 bln for its projects over two years - Chernysh

The Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine has attracted about UAH 3 billion from international partners over the past two years for the implementation of its projects, and the state has financed not more than 1% of this amount, the head of the ministry, Vadym Chernysh, has said.

"The ministry has attracted about UAH 3 billion over the past two years for the implementation of projects. For example, two large-scale projects are now being implemented with USAID, that is, with the United States Government, for a total of $87 million. In general, these are projects involving a wide range of our international partners, non-governmental and governmental organizations, including UN agencies and others," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the majority of projects are concentrated in five regions with a large number of internally displaced persons or communities affected by the armed conflict. However, a number of projects are spreading throughout the country.

"I am convinced that if international partners did not implement these projects with us, they would not be realized in the country at all," the minister said.

At the same time, Chernysh added that even this amount of funding was not sufficient.

"Last year, UAH 17 million was allocated from the budget to meet these needs, and we have attracted about UAH 3 billion over the past two years. It turns out that the budget finances not more than 1%," he said.

He added that with the assistance of the ministry, last year humanitarian aid was delivered to residents of eastern Ukraine for almost $2 million from the governments of Switzerland, Belarus, and Lithuania.

The ministry and the World Bank also selected ten projects in eight cities and two merged territorial communities to support IDPs in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Pervomaisk, Kupiansk, Kryvy Rih, Berdiansk and other cities for $59 million.

In addition, the U.S. government provided $52 million and the German government $5 million to implement international technical assistance projects.