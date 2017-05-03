Facts

10:33 03.05.2017

Ukraine not to stop water supply to uncontrolled areas of Donbas for humanitarian reasons

Minister for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh has said Ukraine will not stop supplying water to the uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for humanitarian reasons.

"From the humanitarian point of view, Ukraine cannot do it and won't do it. Generally speaking, all this time Ukraine has been supporting the functioning of this [water supply] system, which provides for our citizens on both sides of the [demarcation] line," he said on Channel 5 on Thursday, answering the question about the possibility of halting the water supply to uncontrolled territories.

Chernysh noted that previously about 90% of the water of the water supplying enterprise went to the uncontrolled territory. Now this share has decreased to 70%.

At the same time, the minister stressed that the company, which orders supplies to uncontrolled territories from the Water of Donbas municipal enterprise, works in the Ukrainian legal field.

As reported, on April 26 at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas in Minsk, the parties expressed their readiness to pay off their arrears and resume water supplies to the uncontrolled territories of Donbas.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

