Facts

18:37 19.03.2018

Ukrainian investigators to probe all possible theories behind former pilot Voloshyn's death

Ukrainian investigators to probe all possible theories behind former pilot Voloshyn's death

The case over the suspected suicide of Vladyslav Voloshyn, acting director of Mykolaiv International Airport and a former military pilot and veteran of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) in Donbas, has been sent for full investigation to the National Police branch in Mykolaiv region.

A criminal inquiry has been launched on the charge of "premeditated murder," the inquiries will focus on all possible theories and causes which may have led to the tragedy, a spokesperson for the branch wrote on Facebook on Monday.

To ensure a full and unbiased investigation, the case has been entrusted to police investigators in the Mykolaiv region, inquiries are under way, the post said.

"The National Police's main directorate in the Mykolaiv region expresses its sincere condolences to the family of Vladyslav Voloshyn, acting general director of Mykolaiv International Airport, and notes that the branch's chief, third-rank Police General Yuriy Moroz has taken charge of the investigation," the police said.

Meanwhile, Oleksiy Savchenko, head of Mykolaiv Regional Administration, has expressed his indignation at the rumors sparked by Voloshyn's death, and said he was waiting to hear an official position from the relevant authorities.

"Many of those who did not even know Vlad and his work at the enterprise [Mykolaiv airport] have begun spreading all kinds of nonsense about some millions worth of tenders and so on. Some started circulating Vlad's correspondence with, as far as I understand, former managers of Mykolaiv International Airport, who were the ones who messed up," Savchenko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He warned everyone against getting involved in something they did not understand. "There are law enforcement authorities who will investigate what happened objectively and fairly. I am awaiting the official position of the competent authorities and for everyone involved in the incident, all nuances notwithstanding, to be held to account," Savchenko said.

It was reported that Voloshyn died on March 18. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from sustained injuries. "According to his relatives, the man had recently felt depressed and expressed alarming intentions," the police said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Acting director of Mykolaiv airport Voloshyn shots himself dead

LATEST

Groysman initiates examination of lawfulness of raids in Nova Poshta

Tymoshenko tops presidential rating

MFA gives EU list of persons involved in organizing Russian presidential election in Crimea

Ukraine, Kuwait agree on cooperation in military, scientific and sports spheres

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Nova Poshta

Poroshenko urges intl partners to step up sanctions on Kremlin

No suspicion notices drawn up after searches at Nova Poshta

Poroshenko calls on Kuwaiti investors to take part in privatization in Ukraine

Nova Poshta claims Ddos attacks

Poroshenko agrees with Kuwait's Emir on possibility of getting Kuwaiti visas by Ukrainians in airport

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА