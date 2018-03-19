Acting director of Mykolaiv airport Voloshyn shots himself dead

Acting Director of Mykolaiv International Airport Vladyslav Voloshyn, a former military pilot who was fighting in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in Donbas, committed suicide on Sunday, March 18.

The media liaisons office at Mykolaiv regional police said that a 29-year-old man, acting director of a municipal enterprise, committed suicide in his own apartment in Mykolaiv on March 18 by shooting himself dead. The man and the enterprise were not named in the report.

"The family was at home with the husband. The wife heard a shot from a room. Doctors and the investigative team of the Inhulsky police department arrived at the scene. The victim was urgently hospitalized, but he died in the ambulance hospital due to the injuries sustained," the report says.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1, Article 115 of the Criminal Code (premeditated murder). The investigation is under way.

"According to relatives, the deceased was recently depressed and expressed alarming intentions," the police said.

According to the local NikVesti newspaper and the Prestupnosti.NET portal, the issue concerns Voloshyn, who was a pilot of a Su-25 attack aircraft of the 299th Mykolaiv tactical aviation brigade from 2012 to 2016. In 2014, he performed 33 combat flights and was awarded the Order for Courage. In 2017, he received the Order "People's Hero of Ukraine."

According to the report, the Russian authorities accused Voloshyn of attacking Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was shot down over Donbas, but this version was refuted by the investigation of the Dutch prosecutor's office and Ukraine.

In January 2018, Voloshyn became acting director of Mykolaiv International Airport.