Facts

10:13 19.03.2018

Klimkin offers job in Ukraine to UK diplomats expelled from Moscow

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin has offered to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that the 23 UK diplomats who are to be expelled from Moscow could be employed in Ukraine.

"My offer to Boris Johnson is that 23 British diplomats could be employed in Kyiv with the resumption of the consular section's work: Ukrainians will be happy to receive British visas quickly again, without going to Warsaw. And it will be of assistance to [British Ambassador to Ukraine] Judith [Gough]," Klimkin wrote on Twitter on March 18.

As reported, 23 diplomatic staff of the British Embassy to Moscow were declared persona non grata and sent in a week-long.

