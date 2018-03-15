Ukraine launches production of large caliber artillery ammunition

The state-owned joint-stock holding company Artem, which is incorporated in the Ukroboronprom State Concern, has successfully tested 152 mm artillery ammunition of own production, Ukroboronprom Director General Pavlo Bukin has said.

"Thus, Ukraine received own production of large caliber artillery ammunition," the press service of Ukroboronprom reported on Wednesday, citing Bukin.

He said that a new high-explosive (HE) projectile is designed to destroy personnel, artillery and firepower of the enemy, as well as fortification structures and objects. It is designed for one of the most far-ranging artillery systems -Hiatsynt.

Bukin said that other Ukroboronprom's enterprises, along with Artem, are also engaged in ammunition manufacturing. They are responsible for initiating agents, explosives and blasting powder.

"The cooperation of Ukroboronprom's enterprises allowed us to master artillery ammunition production in the shortest time possible, to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is an important step, increasing the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Bukin said.

He said that artillery projectiles, manufactured at Artem, are waiting for a series of tests under the control of the Ministry of Defense representatives. According to test results, bulk production will be launched.

The press service of Ukroboronprom said that the tests were conducted at the military training ground in Chernihiv. The specified characteristics of the projectiles were confirmed during the tests. Ammunition production takes place under the target program approved by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.