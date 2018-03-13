One Ukrainian soldier wounded since Tuesday morning

Militants have mounted three attacks on Ukrainian army positions in eastern Ukraine since Tuesday morning, as a result of which one Ukrainian soldier has been wounded, the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"There have been three attacks on Ukrainian army positions since the beginning of the day…One Ukrainian soldier has been wounded in action. He has been hospitalized. His condition is satisfactory," the press center said on Facebook in an evening update as of 18:00 on March 13.

In particular, militants used grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions near the village of Luhanske in Donetsk region's Bakhmutsky district. In the Donetsk sector, they also used 82mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns and small arms to fire at Ukrainian army positions near the village of Pisky in Yasynuvatsky district. In addition, they used small arms to fire at the defenders of Butivka coal mine.